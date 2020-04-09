10 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Exantas Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XAN) stock rose 32.20% to $3.90 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• MFA Finl, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) shares rose 24.72% to $2.22. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

• New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares increased by 19.50% to $2.39. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Hold.

• Granite Point Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) shares moved upwards by 19.20% to $5.34. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

• AG Mortgage Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) stock moved upwards by 14.33% to $3.91.

• Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) stock increased by 12.37% to $4.18. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 3, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $5.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares rose 11.79% to $4.55. The most recent rating by JonesTrading, on Feb 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

• Macerich, Inc. (NYSE:MAC) shares moved upwards by 10.71% to $8.99. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) stock increased by 10.66% to $5.50. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 6, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $8.

• New Residential Inv, Inc. (NYSE:NRZ) shares rose 9.41% to $5.58. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.