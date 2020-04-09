6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares increased by 7.93% to $1.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 1, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• Gannett, Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares rose 5.09% to $0.77. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE:DIS) stock moved upwards by 5.01% to $106.07. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 8, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock rose 4.40% to $1.66. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

Losers

• Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) stock decreased by 4.58% to $16.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $23.

• Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE:TEF) stock declined 3.11% to $4.68.