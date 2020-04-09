7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock moved upwards by 8.37% to $0.66 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares increased by 4.85% to $30.51. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares increased by 4.50% to $11.84. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) stock increased by 4.40% to $13.05. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, is at Underweight, with a price target of $11.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares increased by 3.78% to $28.55. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock rose 3.70% to $24.10. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.

Losers

• SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock fell 6.63% to $0.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.