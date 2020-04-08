Market Overview

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Gainers

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares rose 16.07% to $0.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares increased by 6.77% to $9.30. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock rose 5.68% to $10.80. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, the current rating is at Underweight.

FedEx, Inc. (NYSE:FDX) stock rose 4.92% to $121.75. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $135.

JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares increased by 4.57% to $9.16. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares increased by 4.21% to $25.51. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.

Raytheon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTX) stock rose 3.89% to $59.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) stock moved upwards by 3.69% to $96.30. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on Mar 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $105.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares rose 3.64% to $23.05. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.

Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) shares increased by 3.61% to $146.80. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $187.

 

Losers

TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock decreased by 4.15% to $0.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

 

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

