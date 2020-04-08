11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares increased by 6.18% to $11.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $10.99.

• Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares rose 4.11% to $61.37. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on Apr 8, is at Outperform, with a price target of $94.

• Kohl's, Inc. (NYSE:KSS) stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $17.69. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.

• Cheesecake Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares rose 4.04% to $17. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) shares rose 3.63% to $34.80. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) stock increased by 3.57% to $15.65. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock moved upwards by 3.46% to $11.66. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.

• MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) stock moved upwards by 3.30% to $14.08. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $18.

Losers

• Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:VIPS) shares decreased by 4.18% to $15.60 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 9, is at Sell, with a price target of $15.

• Wayfair, Inc. (NYSE:W) stock fell 4.17% to $74.20. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 8, the current rating is at Underweight.