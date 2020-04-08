4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Ellington Financial, Inc. (NYSE:EFC) stock moved upwards by 57.73% to $8.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Jan 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.

• Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $15.18. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.

• Golden Bull, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNJR) shares moved upwards by 3.19% to $0.97.

Losers

• KKR Inc Opps Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KIO) stock declined 3.19% to $10 during Wednesday's pre-market session.