Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares increased by 13.38% to $17.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.

Gannett, Inc. (NYSE:GCI) stock moved upwards by 12.64% to $0.71. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

Central European Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETV) stock moved upwards by 8.25% to $3.15.

Entercom Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ETM) stock moved upwards by 5.10% to $0.80. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

 

Losers

Wanda Sports Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSG) shares fell 8.75% to $2.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Luokung Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock decreased by 6.12% to $0.54. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares declined 3.99% to $16.61. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 2, is at Neutral, with a price target of $23.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares decreased by 3.09% to $98.64. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $140.

 

Related Articles (GCI + PINS)

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Fed Minutes
Pinterest Shares Rise Sharply After Preliminary Q1 Numbers Beat Analyst Projections
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2020
Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter Partner With WHO To Launch Coronavirus Hackathon
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga