12 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares increased by 37.31% to $1.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Hold.

• Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock increased by 22.25% to $5.44. The most recent rating by UBS, on Feb 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.

• Anworth Mortgage Asset, Inc. (NYSE:ANH) stock increased by 15.32% to $1.28.

• AG Mortgage Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares increased by 14.47% to $2.69.

• MFA Finl, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) stock rose 14.40% to $1.43. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares moved upwards by 11.18% to $3.48. The most recent rating by JonesTrading, on Feb 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

• PennyMac Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:PMT) stock moved upwards by 9.20% to $9.38.

• Western Asset Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:WMC) stock increased by 7.38% to $2.40.

• TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) stock rose 6.26% to $4.33. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 6, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $8.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) stock rose 6.20% to $19. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.

Losers

• Gaming and Leisure Props, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares declined 6.07% to $23.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.

• Realogy Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RLGY) stock declined 3.33% to $2.90. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.