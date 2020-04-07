Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Apr. 7, 2020: SFM, NIO, FIVN, PUMP, AGNC

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 8:01am   Comments
Share:

Today's 5 Stock Ideas: 

  • Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) - A play on consumers' continued greater dependence on grocery stores. 
  • NIO, Inc. (NIO) - China's most prominent electric vehicle maker. A play on an economic recovery in China. 
  • Five9 (FIVN) - A provider of cloud software for contact centers in the U.S. and internationally, this could be a play on the new remote-work environment.
  • ProPetro (PUMP) - An oilfield services company with exposure to fracking and drilling. Notable billionaire and oil magnate, Dan Wilks, showed a new nearly 10% stake in the company on Friday.
  • AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) - A play on the beleaguered residential real estate market. 
 

Related Articles (SFM + NIO)

Nio's March Deliveries Jump 117% Month-Over-Month
Luckin Coffee Short Sellers Make $1.1B In Profits As Shares Continue Plummet
Nio's Electric Power Engineering Chief Quits Admit Restructuring: Report
How Will Traditional Automakers Transition To Electric Vehicles?
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
96 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga