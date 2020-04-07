Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Apr. 7, 2020: SFM, NIO, FIVN, PUMP, AGNC
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
- Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) - A play on consumers' continued greater dependence on grocery stores.
- NIO, Inc. (NIO) - China's most prominent electric vehicle maker. A play on an economic recovery in China.
- Five9 (FIVN) - A provider of cloud software for contact centers in the U.S. and internationally, this could be a play on the new remote-work environment.
- ProPetro (PUMP) - An oilfield services company with exposure to fracking and drilling. Notable billionaire and oil magnate, Dan Wilks, showed a new nearly 10% stake in the company on Friday.
- AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) - A play on the beleaguered residential real estate market.
