6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) stock rose 10.42% to $6.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $10.41. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.

• Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE:AA) shares rose 6.73% to $6.98. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) stock increased by 6.32% to $7.65. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• Vale, Inc. (NYSE:VALE) stock increased by 4.07% to $8.43. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 1, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.

• United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) stock rose 3.77% to $6.60. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jan 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.