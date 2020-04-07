Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) stock rose 10.42% to $6.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $10.41. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.

Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE:AA) shares rose 6.73% to $6.98. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) stock increased by 6.32% to $7.65. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

Vale, Inc. (NYSE:VALE) stock increased by 4.07% to $8.43. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 1, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.

United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) stock rose 3.77% to $6.60. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jan 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.

 

Related Articles (MT + SBSW)

11 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
7 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga