10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock rose 32.08% to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Avis Budget Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares rose 11.86% to $13.82. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on Mar 27, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares rose 11.49% to $26.78. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.

• Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares increased by 10.51% to $11.57. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, is at Underweight, with a price target of $11.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares moved upwards by 10.37% to $5.64. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on Mar 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Textron, Inc. (NYSE:TXT) stock rose 10.25% to $30.12. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $26.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares rose 9.54% to $24.45. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock increased by 9.47% to $10.40. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, the current rating is at Underweight.

• JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares moved upwards by 9.18% to $8.44. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:LUV) stock rose 8.56% to $33.35. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.