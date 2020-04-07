12 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock rose 47.35% to $3.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares increased by 32.95% to $0.22. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 19, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares increased by 27.50% to $1.02. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:WLL) shares rose 21.25% to $0.40. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Apr 2, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) shares moved upwards by 15.31% to $0.56.

• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares rose 11.11% to $0.35. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 3, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

• ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares moved upwards by 9.49% to $25.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $44.

• Apache, Inc. (NYSE:APA) shares increased by 8.87% to $6.38. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 3, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.

• SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SM) stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.43. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 3, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.

• W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares moved upwards by 7.95% to $1.90.

Losers

• Euronav, Inc. (NYSE:EURN) shares fell 7.18% to $9.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) stock fell 6.79% to $7.83. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.