11 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBSW) stock surged 13.4% to $5.23 during Monday's pre-market session.
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock increased by 10.1% to $9.27. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on March 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 7.3% to $2.27.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $18.92. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares moved upwards by 6.4% to $3.32. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on March 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares increased by 6.3% to $5.53.
- Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE: HL) shares surged 5.9% to $1.79. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on March 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.25.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares surged 5.6% to $27.34.
- Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE: CLF) stock rose 5.6% to $3.97. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on March 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Sandstorm Gold, Inc. (NYSE: SAND) shares moved upwards by 5.5% to $5.61.
Losers
- Israel Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: ICL) shares plummeted 0.7% to $2.89 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on January 16, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas