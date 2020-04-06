16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mesoblast, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESO) stock moved upwards by 42.9% to $6.00 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock rose 31.8% to $10.81. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on March 03, the current rating is at Hold.
- Redhill Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares increased by 18.7% to $5.65. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on March 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares surged 12.7% to $62.00.
- Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) stock rose 11.7% to $0.24.
- AIkido Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) stock rose 10.5% to $0.63.
- OncoSec Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCS) stock rose 10.4% to $2.23.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares increased by 7.0% to $0.85. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $1.50.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares increased by 6.8% to $5.49.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock surged 6.7% to $8.97. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on April 02, is at Underweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) stock increased by 6.0% to $0.31.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock increased by 5.3% to $1.80. The most recent rating by Barclays, on April 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.00.
Losers
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) stock plummeted 68.7% to $1.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) stock declined 42.1% to $1.50. The most recent rating by Barclays, on March 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares fell 7.0% to $0.40.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) stock declined 5.8% to $0.97. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on March 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas