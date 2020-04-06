Market Overview

14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2020 7:42am
Gainers

  • Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares surged 11.4% to $0.64 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares surged 10.0% to $13.35. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) stock increased by 9.8% to $3.80.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares surged 9.4% to $0.20.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $5.18. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on March 27, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Avis Budget Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) stock increased by 6.8% to $11.30. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on March 27, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $17.28.
  • SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares rose 4.7% to $0.90. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on March 03, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) stock rose 3.8% to $129.29. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on March 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $187.00.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock increased by 3.6% to $6.97. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on April 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
  • 3M, Inc. (NYSE: MMM) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $138.51. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on April 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $146.00.

 

Losers

  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stock fell 5.0% to $21.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on March 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) stock declined 2.3% to $0.75.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) stock plummeted 2.3% to $22.36. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on March 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.00.

