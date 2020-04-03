Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Apr. 3, 2020: USIO, NTDOY, AJRD, AN, OTIS
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
- Usio (USIO) - Software name being viewed as a potential play on telehealth.
- Nintendo (NTDOY) - A play on citizens around the world being at home more.
- AeroJet Rocketdyne (AJRD) - A favorite stock by notable hedge fund manager Mario Gabelli.
- AutoNation (AN) - Disclosed markets that make up 95% of its total sales derived from regions currently under stay-at-home orders.
- Otis (OTIS) - A spin off from United Technologies (UTX) that will begin trading independently Friday. Otis is the world's leading manufacturer, installer and servicer of elevators and escalators.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook