Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Apr. 3, 2020: USIO, NTDOY, AJRD, AN, OTIS

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Today's 5 Stock Ideas: 

  • Usio (USIO) - Software name being viewed as a potential play on telehealth.
  • Nintendo (NTDOY) - A play on citizens around the world being at home more. 
  • AeroJet Rocketdyne (AJRD) - A favorite stock by notable hedge fund manager Mario Gabelli. 
  • AutoNation (AN) - Disclosed markets that make up 95% of its total sales derived from regions currently under stay-at-home orders.
  • Otis (OTIS) - A spin off from United Technologies (UTX) that will begin trading independently Friday. Otis is the world's leading manufacturer, installer and servicer of elevators and escalators. 
 

Pre-Market Outlook

