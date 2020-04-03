19 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares increased by 15.36% to $0.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.

• Kosmos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:KOS) stock increased by 14.17% to $0.94. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) stock increased by 13.68% to $0.32. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 31, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.

• Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) shares surged 9.47% to $0.39.

• WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) stock increased by 8.60% to $3.79. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.

• Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXAS) stock surged 8.55% to $0.15.

• Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) shares rose 7.34% to $1.90. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) shares rose 6.70% to $0.47.

• Apache, Inc. (NYSE:APA) stock increased by 6.61% to $5. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares rose 5.74% to $0.55. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Neutral.

Losers

• Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares declined 9.27% to $0.20 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

• ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE:IO) stock plummeted 8.11% to $2.04.

• Total, Inc. (NYSE:TOT) stock declined 7.27% to $36.73. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) shares plummeted 6.41% to $7.89. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• PetroChina Co, Inc. (NYSE:PTR) shares declined 5.53% to $38.44. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Mar 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $35.

• Euronav, Inc. (NYSE:EURN) stock declined 4.86% to $9.01.

• Equinor, Inc. (NYSE:EQNR) shares fell 4.82% to $13.04. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) shares declined 3.73% to $0.15.

• BP, Inc. (NYSE:BP) shares declined 3.53% to $25.13. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $27.