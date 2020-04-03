Market Overview

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Gainers

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose 15.18% to $523.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $820.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock increased by 5.42% to $0.17.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $7.79.

Dave & Buster's Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares increased by 3.18% to $10.37. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 3, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $13.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock rose 3.14% to $8.66. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

