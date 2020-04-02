Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Stock To Watch For Thurs., Apr. 2, 2020: Williams Companies (WMB)

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2020 8:06am   Comments
Share:

Today's Stock Idea: Williams Companies (WMB)

  • An oil & gas infrastructure mid-cap company.
  • Highlighted by Credit Suisse as #6 on the firm's list of companies with the highest cash deficit. At last check, Williams registered about a $3.88 billion deficit. 
  • Shares down 44% over the last 3 months; oil has fallen nearly 70% over the same time period while the S&P 500 has been down about 20%.
 

Related Articles (WMB)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 12, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga