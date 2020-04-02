Benzinga Pro's Stock To Watch For Thurs., Apr. 2, 2020: Williams Companies (WMB)
Today's Stock Idea: Williams Companies (WMB)
- An oil & gas infrastructure mid-cap company.
- Highlighted by Credit Suisse as #6 on the firm's list of companies with the highest cash deficit. At last check, Williams registered about a $3.88 billion deficit.
- Shares down 44% over the last 3 months; oil has fallen nearly 70% over the same time period while the S&P 500 has been down about 20%.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook