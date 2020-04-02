Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2020 7:32am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE:LYG) stock rose 7.22% to $1.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) stock rose 6.80% to $6.36. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.

Ares Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock rose 6.46% to $10.55. According to the most recent rating by Compass Point, on Apr 2, the current rating is at Buy.

Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) stock surged 4.89% to $2.36.

ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE:ING) stock rose 4.50% to $5.34.

The Western Union, Inc. (NYSE:WU) shares rose 3.01% to $18.12. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 31, is at Hold, with a price target of $20.

 

Losers

AllianzGI Convertible, Inc. (NYSE:NCZ) stock decreased by 4.67% to $2.86 during Thursday's pre-market session.

 

Related Articles (DB + LYG)

30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
10 International ADR Companies That Are Conducting Virtual Investor Presentations This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial Services Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga