7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE:LYG) stock rose 7.22% to $1.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) stock rose 6.80% to $6.36. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.

• Ares Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock rose 6.46% to $10.55. According to the most recent rating by Compass Point, on Apr 2, the current rating is at Buy.

• Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) stock surged 4.89% to $2.36.

• ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE:ING) stock rose 4.50% to $5.34.

• The Western Union, Inc. (NYSE:WU) shares rose 3.01% to $18.12. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 31, is at Hold, with a price target of $20.

Losers

• AllianzGI Convertible, Inc. (NYSE:NCZ) stock decreased by 4.67% to $2.86 during Thursday's pre-market session.