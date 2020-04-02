7 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares increased by 8.54% to $2.86 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

• BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE:BBL) stock surged 5.39% to $30.97.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) stock surged 5.39% to $6.65. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHP) shares rose 5.27% to $37.72. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• CRH, Inc. (NYSE:CRH) stock surged 3.79% to $26.87.

• Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE:RIO) shares surged 3.62% to $45.75. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) stock surged 3.06% to $4.71.