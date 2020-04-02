6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock surged 4.93% to $27.04 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares rose 4.30% to $9.95. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock increased by 4.02% to $8.53.

• Ford Motor, Inc. (NYSE:F) shares surged 3.52% to $4.56. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.

• MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) stock increased by 3.23% to $12.15. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 30, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $18.

• Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) stock moved upwards by 3.16% to $4.57. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 26, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.