11 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) stock increased by 6.49% to $0.19 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares surged 6.05% to $3.33.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares surged 5.69% to $0.21.

• Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares surged 5.31% to $1.19.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) shares rose 4.26% to $14.20.

• Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock rose 3.92% to $44.26. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Nokia, Inc. (NYSE:NOK) shares moved upwards by 3.53% to $3.08. The most recent rating by Northland, on Mar 2, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares moved upwards by 3.06% to $4.71.

Losers

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares plummeted 9.34% to $0.70 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares decreased by 4.59% to $2.08.

• Shopify, Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stock fell 3.81% to $370. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $332.