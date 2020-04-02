9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock rose 5.61% to $11.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 1, is at Hold, with a price target of $13.

• Arconic, Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) shares surged 5.29% to $7.16. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $17.

• Fluor, Inc. (NYSE:FLR) shares surged 4.53% to $6.23. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares rose 4.20% to $5.70. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on Mar 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares increased by 4.07% to $24.80. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares increased by 3.82% to $26.63. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.

• Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) shares increased by 3.38% to $135.06. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $187.

• Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:LUV) stock rose 3.34% to $33.10. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares moved upwards by 3.19% to $0.15.