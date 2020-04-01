12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Qumu, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock moved upwards by 68.67% to $2.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Dougherty, on Feb 12, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares moved upwards by 5.94% to $6.60. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Jan 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

Losers

• BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE:BB) stock decreased by 13.59% to $3.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares decreased by 7% to $30.03. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $49.

• Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares plummeted 6.98% to $0.20.

• 3D Sys, Inc. (NYSE:DDD) stock fell 5.60% to $7.25. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 19, is at Sell, with a price target of $4.

• Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares plummeted 5.55% to $49.53. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $66.

• Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares declined 4.73% to $25.60. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $31.

• Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock fell 4.69% to $26.64. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $43.

• Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC) stock fell 3.96% to $39.97. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.

• Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock fell 3.84% to $65.05. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $98.

• Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares declined 3.64% to $138.60. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $193.