10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Losers

• CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) stock declined 6.44% to $8.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 1, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined 5.80% to $0.37.

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares decreased by 4.98% to $1.43. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 1, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 4.28% to $3.02. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• RELX, Inc. (NYSE:RELX) shares declined 4.16% to $20.50. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 5, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock plummeted 3.86% to $84.10. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on Mar 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $68.

• Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares decreased by 3.78% to $11.45. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Mar 31, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.

• Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock declined 3.75% to $97.01. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $140.

• AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) stock declined 3.50% to $28.15. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE:DIS) shares plummeted 3.09% to $93.70. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $140.