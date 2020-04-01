20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares increased by 93.19% to $7.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares moved upwards by 42.58% to $7.30. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Mar 4, is at Speculative Buy, with a price target of $5.

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) stock increased by 17.68% to $2.33. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Feb 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $3.

• Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares surged 13.33% to $3.40.

• Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares rose 8.81% to $0.50.

• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) stock surged 8.61% to $0.29.

• Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares rose 7.74% to $5.01. The most recent rating by BTIG Research, on Feb 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.

• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock rose 7.51% to $14.60. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.

• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock surged 6.63% to $1.77.

• electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock rose 5.26% to $1. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

Losers

• Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) stock fell 16.55% to $0.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) stock fell 15.89% to $0.36.

• VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) shares declined 15.28% to $3.05. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 4, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock decreased by 8.94% to $0.51.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock declined 7.61% to $0.60.

• Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock fell 7.56% to $6.36. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Mar 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) stock declined 7% to $8.50. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.

• ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock fell 6.87% to $30.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $40.

• Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMAB) stock decreased by 5.29% to $20.07. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Feb 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.

• Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares decreased by 3.74% to $0.44.