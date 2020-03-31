Benzinga Pro's Stock To Watch For Tues., Mar. 31, 2020: MSFT

Today's Stock Idea: Microsoft (MSFT) Shares rallied 7% on Monday with the broader stock market moving about 5% higher.

Some traders may have attributed the extra couple percent of upside for

Some traders may have attributed the extra couple percent of upside for Microsoft shares to a Bloomberg report the company's Skype-to-Skype calling was recently up 220%.

A similar report Tuesday morning suggested Teams calling and meeting monthly users were up 775% over a month period within Italy.

The stocks of companies with remote viewing, calling and meeting components have been one of the outperforming groups over the last month. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares were up nearly 45% while shares of Slack (WORK) were up 6%; the broader stock market has fallen nearly 14%.

Shares of Microsoft pared gains with the broader stock market Tuesday. The stock was down nearly 2% while S&P 500 futures were down about 1.2%.

Something to keep in mind: while Microsoft shares seemed to pop on the staggering Skype numbers Monday, Skype is likely a very small component of Microsoft's overall product portfolio. When Microsoft reported its last quarterly report for Q2 in January, a mention of Skype could not be found in the press release or conference call. This omission could suggest the sales generated from Skype are not material in the bigger picture of Microsoft's sales and thus did not need to be disclosed.