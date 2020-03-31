13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock increased by 10.45% to $3.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares increased by 7.96% to $1.22. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 2, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares increased by 5.55% to $7.99. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares surged 4.16% to $12.76. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 30, is at Sell, with a price target of $13.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares surged 3.68% to $31.27. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock moved upwards by 3.56% to $29.68. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.

• BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares surged 3.23% to $0.83.

Losers

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock decreased by 59.25% to $0.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares declined 15.79% to $0.28.

• Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares declined 14.58% to $0.61.

• SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares plummeted 12.03% to $0.95. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:NAT) shares declined 8.42% to $4.35.

• Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares decreased by 3.31% to $0.64.