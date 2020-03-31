Market Overview

4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 7:54am
Gainers

QIWI, Inc. (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares surged 4.29% to $11.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $25.

 

Losers

ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE:ING) shares fell 3.66% to $5.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HSBC) stock plummeted 3.46% to $27.87. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) shares decreased by 3.07% to $6.32. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on Jan 31, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market Movers

