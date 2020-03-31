14 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares increased by 20.85% to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1.

• Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NBR) stock surged 20.13% to $0.45. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 19, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Pacific Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:PACD) stock surged 17.43% to $0.47. According to the most recent rating by Fearnleys, on Jan 28, the current rating is at Hold.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) shares surged 14.04% to $0.60. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Valaris, Inc. (NYSE:VAL) shares rose 11.50% to $0.45. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock surged 11.34% to $2.16.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) stock moved upwards by 10.54% to $0.50.

• Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHK) shares surged 8.75% to $0.17. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

• California Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRC) stock surged 8.49% to $1.15. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 25, is at In-Line, with a price target of $2.

• Apache, Inc. (NYSE:APA) stock rose 8.29% to $4.44. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

Losers

• Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) stock plummeted 13.64% to $0.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Euronav, Inc. (NYSE:EURN) shares decreased by 9.31% to $11.10.

• Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) stock decreased by 8.35% to $9.66. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) stock plummeted 4.41% to $6.72. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.