16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock moved upwards by 126.53% to $1.11 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock rose 72.71% to $0.41.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock increased by 25% to $0.30.

• Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 16.69% to $0.91.

• Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares moved upwards by 16.67% to $0.70.

• ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares increased by 9.15% to $0.17. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Feb 5, is at Buy.

Losers

• Astrotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock fell 11.85% to $3.20 during Monday's pre-market session.

• BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares fell 9.05% to $0.95.

• United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares plummeted 7.43% to $30.40. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $46.

• American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares plummeted 5.56% to $13.26. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on Mar 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $18.

• Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares decreased by 5.21% to $28.01. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.

• ABB, Inc. (NYSE:ABB) shares plummeted 5.21% to $17.27.

• JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock fell 4.62% to $9.30. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $12.

• Boeing, Inc. (NYSE:BA) stock decreased by 3.99% to $155.51. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $187.

• Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:LUV) stock declined 3.90% to $34.95. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on Mar 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.

• Avis Budget Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares plummeted 3.48% to $14.14. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on Mar 27, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.