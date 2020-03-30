5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares rose 4.80% to $0.42 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock rose 4.17% to $158.02. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $105.

• Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares rose 4.03% to $6.97. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Mar 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.

Losers

• Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock fell 10.94% to $1.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares declined 5.01% to $3.41. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.