18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Gainers

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock surged 38.89% to $2 during Monday's pre-market session.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) stock moved upwards by 30.91% to $7.20. The most recent rating by Baird, on Jan 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares moved upwards by 16.62% to $0.40.

Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock moved upwards by 15.74% to $20.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares surged 11.11% to $3.40.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares surged 10.64% to $0.52.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares increased by 9.47% to $3.12.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares increased by 9.24% to $3.25. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Feb 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:ABT) shares surged 8.33% to $80.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $96.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock increased by 8.24% to $1.97.

 

Losers

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares decreased by 21.92% to $49.40 during Monday's pre-market session.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock declined 10.16% to $8.22. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock declined 8.89% to $0.41.

Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock decreased by 8.84% to $0.51. The most recent rating by BTIG, on Mar 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares declined 8.43% to $0.70.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares decreased by 7.63% to $0.30.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock declined 6.80% to $1.92. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $11.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock fell 5.16% to $8.63. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Mar 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

 

