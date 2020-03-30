Market Overview

14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Gainers

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock rose 19.34% to $19.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on Mar 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) stock surged 16.33% to $0.57.

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) stock moved upwards by 11.33% to $2.85.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 9.63% to $0.24.

Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares surged 8.46% to $1.41.

General Motors, Inc. (NYSE:GM) shares moved upwards by 3.98% to $22.22. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.

 

Losers

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares declined 8.46% to $11.26 during Monday's pre-market session.

Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock decreased by 8.26% to $13.21. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares fell 8.07% to $11.05. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares plummeted 6.20% to $0.73.

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock plummeted 6.03% to $32.42. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) stock declined 4.19% to $11.65. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares fell 4.09% to $6.57. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jan 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $14.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares decreased by 3.65% to $11.34. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.

 

