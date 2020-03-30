6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) stock rose 7.10% to $5.28 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) stock surged 6.10% to $19.12. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Feb 6, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE:GFI) shares moved upwards by 6.07% to $5.33.

• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) stock surged 4.42% to $2.48.

• Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE:AA) stock surged 3.05% to $6.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.

Losers

• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) stock declined 3.64% to $8.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.