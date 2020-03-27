13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• LightInTheBox Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LITB) shares surged 70.13% to $1.31 during Friday's pre-market session.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 17.37% to $0.28.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares rose 7.10% to $7.99. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.

Losers

• Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) shares plummeted 31.01% to $0.55 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock plummeted 10.64% to $13.27.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) stock fell 10.11% to $16.01. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.

• Signet Jewelers, Inc. (NYSE:SIG) shares fell 8.76% to $8.70. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 16, is at Underweight, with a price target of $10.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock plummeted 6.72% to $37.88. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock fell 5.28% to $14.88. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) shares plummeted 5.12% to $7.04. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 4.83% to $1.38.

• Kohl's, Inc. (NYSE:KSS) stock decreased by 3.74% to $17.26. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock plummeted 3.44% to $510. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $440.