11 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock surged 4.05% to $0.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1.

Losers

• Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares fell 25.68% to $0.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

• Flex LNG, Inc. (NYSE:FLNG) shares declined 17.70% to $4.23.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock fell 6.13% to $1.99.

• Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHK) shares declined 5.73% to $0.18. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

• BP, Inc. (NYSE:BP) stock decreased by 5% to $23.20. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $27.

• Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) shares plummeted 4.02% to $8.35. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Total, Inc. (NYSE:TOT) shares declined 3.90% to $34.54. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE:HAL) shares plummeted 3.55% to $6.79. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• Equinor, Inc. (NYSE:EQNR) stock plummeted 3.38% to $11.44. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Mid-Con Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares decreased by 3.05% to $0.14.