Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Granite Point Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) stock moved upwards by 44.20% to $3.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Mar 26, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $10.

MFA Finl, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) shares increased by 39.32% to $1.63. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) stock surged 18.64% to $3.50. The most recent rating by JonesTrading, on Feb 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock rose 18.03% to $1.44. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Hold.

 

Related Articles (MFA + GPMT)

31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
62 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
120 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Real Estate Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga