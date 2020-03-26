4 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Granite Point Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) stock moved upwards by 44.20% to $3.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Mar 26, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $10.

• MFA Finl, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) shares increased by 39.32% to $1.63. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) stock surged 18.64% to $3.50. The most recent rating by JonesTrading, on Feb 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

• New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock rose 18.03% to $1.44. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Hold.