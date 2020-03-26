Market Overview

4 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 7:35am
Gainers

Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) stock rose 3.38% to $7.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

 

Losers

Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares declined 10.85% to $0.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

Total, Inc. (NYSE:TOT) shares declined 5.83% to $33.93. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Outperform.

Equinor, Inc. (NYSE:EQNR) shares fell 4.27% to $11.21. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on Mar 9, the current rating is at Market Perform.

 

Energy Stocks Pre-Market Movers

