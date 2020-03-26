10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Signet Jewelers, Inc. (NYSE:SIG) stock rose 24.15% to $9.10 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 16, is at Underweight, with a price target of $10.

• InterContinental Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:IHG) stock rose 5.46% to $41.91.

Losers

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares declined 21.65% to $0.25 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares fell 6.18% to $12.75.

• Ford Motor, Inc. (NYSE:F) shares plummeted 5.88% to $5.12. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) shares plummeted 4.62% to $14.87. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.

• Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) shares plummeted 4.44% to $3.01.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock declined 4.19% to $16.25. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) stock declined 3.94% to $6.34. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 19, is at Underweight, with a price target of $10.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock declined 3.46% to $41.02. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.