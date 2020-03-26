Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Viomi Technology Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares rose 11.81% to $5.30 during Thursday's pre-market session.

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) stock increased by 5.02% to $3.14.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock increased by 4.82% to $44.55. The most recent rating by Needham, on Mar 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $63.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) stock rose 4% to $0.16.

Sabre, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABR) stock surged 3.70% to $6.16. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on Mar 23, is at Underperform, with a price target of $3.

Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC) stock surged 3.29% to $43. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $60.

 

Losers

Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock declined 4.13% to $4.64 during Thursday's pre-market session.

 

Related Articles (BVSN + VIOT)

Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga