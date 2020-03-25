20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• CytoSorbents, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock rose 101.30% to $9.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares rose 97.67% to $0.77.

• Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) shares moved upwards by 55.88% to $2.65. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Hold.

• Tiziana Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock rose 16.67% to $2.10.

• Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares surged 11.67% to $0.27.

• Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) stock moved upwards by 10.96% to $1.62.

• Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 8.90% to $0.40.

• ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares increased by 7.64% to $3.10. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares moved upwards by 5.13% to $0.41.

• Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE:NVO) shares rose 5.01% to $53.07. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Feb 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.

Losers

• Immutep, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock declined 47.85% to $0.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares plummeted 32.53% to $3.34. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on Jan 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares plummeted 10% to $4.50.

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock decreased by 8.08% to $0.91.

• Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares declined 7.95% to $1.62.

• Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock decreased by 7.55% to $0.49.

• Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares fell 7.17% to $2.20.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock declined 7.04% to $1.85.

• GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) stock decreased by 7.03% to $4.10. The most recent rating by Needham, on Mar 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

• Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares fell 6.96% to $8.56.