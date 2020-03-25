Market Overview

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Gainers

CytoSorbents, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock rose 101.30% to $9.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares rose 97.67% to $0.77.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) shares moved upwards by 55.88% to $2.65. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Hold.

Tiziana Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock rose 16.67% to $2.10.

Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares surged 11.67% to $0.27.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) stock moved upwards by 10.96% to $1.62.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares rose 8.90% to $0.40.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares increased by 7.64% to $3.10. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares moved upwards by 5.13% to $0.41.

Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE:NVO) shares rose 5.01% to $53.07. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Feb 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.

 

Losers

Immutep, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock declined 47.85% to $0.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares plummeted 32.53% to $3.34. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on Jan 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares plummeted 10% to $4.50.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock decreased by 8.08% to $0.91.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares declined 7.95% to $1.62.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock decreased by 7.55% to $0.49.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares fell 7.17% to $2.20.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock declined 7.04% to $1.85.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) stock decreased by 7.03% to $4.10. The most recent rating by Needham, on Mar 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares fell 6.96% to $8.56.

 

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

