10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• BlackRock Capital Inv, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares moved upwards by 21% to $2.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares surged 19.70% to $3.16.

• Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE:RBS) shares rose 12.57% to $3.09. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE:LYG) shares moved upwards by 10.53% to $1.68. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) stock surged 9.94% to $15.70. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.

• Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) shares increased by 6.77% to $4.73. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

• QIWI, Inc. (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares rose 5.39% to $9.77. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $25.

• American Intl Gr, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $24. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 26, is at Hold, with a price target of $53.

• Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) shares surged 3.63% to $2.57.

• BBVA, Inc. (NYSE:BBVA) shares surged 3.38% to $3.36. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on Feb 26, the current rating is at Neutral.