Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares rose 9.58% to $0.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares increased by 4.04% to $6.96.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock increased by 3.57% to $140. The most recent rating by Needham, on Mar 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.

 

Losers

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 7.89% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) stock plummeted 4.26% to $2.70.

VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock plummeted 3.40% to $1.42. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

 

Related Articles (IZEA + DOYU)

Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2020
20 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
14 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
17 Internet Content & Information Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Mkt MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga