8 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Gainers

Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares increased by 15.44% to $5.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock rose 11.30% to $38.22. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 20, the current rating is at Market Perform.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock moved upwards by 3.74% to $88.50. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $105.

 

Losers

Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) stock plummeted 5.47% to $10.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 5, is at Overweight, with a price target of $25.

Internap, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAP) stock decreased by 5.26% to $0.09. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Hold.

Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ:INPX) stock declined 5.11% to $1.30.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares plummeted 5.06% to $0.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) stock declined 3.53% to $16.14.

 

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

