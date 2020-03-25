12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares rose 28.21% to $3.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) stock moved upwards by 14.85% to $14. According to the most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Mar 18, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) shares moved upwards by 14.26% to $15.06. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) shares increased by 13.88% to $15.67. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) stock moved upwards by 11.96% to $16.85. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Feb 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $68.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock surged 11.47% to $38.30. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares rose 9.64% to $13.19.

• Dave & Buster's Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares increased by 9.27% to $17.10. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares rose 9.05% to $78.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $88.

• Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:JMIA) shares moved upwards by 9.03% to $3.14.

Losers

• Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 7.75% to $1.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined 3.74% to $0.14.