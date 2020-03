5 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares surged 6.99% to $53.70 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $120.

• New Residential Inv, Inc. (NYSE:NRZ) stock surged 4.54% to $5.53. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.

• AGNC Investment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock surged 3.16% to $10.77. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Mar 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.

Losers

• New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares fell 39.15% to $1.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares decreased by 13.88% to $4.59. The most recent rating by JonesTrading, on Feb 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.