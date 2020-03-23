Market Overview

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 23, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Gainers

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $134.97 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on Mar 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.

Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE:MBT) shares increased by 3% to $6.69. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 20, the current rating is at Buy.

 

Losers

Frontier Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTR) stock decreased by 51.53% to $0.44 during Monday's pre-market session.

Pearson, Inc. (NYSE:PSO) stock declined 8.60% to $5.26. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares fell 5.33% to $3.02. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 20, the current rating is at Neutral.

VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock fell 3.73% to $1.29. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) stock plummeted 3.32% to $19.52. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares plummeted 3.17% to $23.22. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.

 

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market Movers

